Thousands of migrants have been sleeping rough after multiple fires hit the notoriously overcrowded Moria camp last week.
Around 10,000 of them are spending their nights on the road between Kara Tepe and the island's capital, Mytilene.
Around 300 refugees and migrants had by Sunday evening moved into a new camp facility being built by the Greek army at a former military shooting range in Kara Tepe.
Soldiers have set up between 300 and 350 tents and continued working into the night.
But many migrants say they don't want to be housed in a camp, they want to journey on to mainland Europe.
More No Comment
Paris museum puts on 'mask-and-shoes-only' event for naturists
Germany: socially distanced rooftop symphonic concert
Landmarks and buildings lit up as Berlin's Festival of Lights begins
Effigy of Spanish king burned as tensions rise on Catalan National Day
Thousands of migrants, still living on the streets, protest in Lesbos
Orange skies in San Francisco's Bay Area as smoke blocks out the sun
Lesbos' migrants sleep on the streets after fire at Moria camp
Trump supporters stage motorcade near Portland, Oregon
Rolling Stones memorabilia store opens its doors in London
Extinction Rebellion activists block one of Warsaw's main streets
Typhoon Haishen batters southern Japan
Scores arrested at protest over Hong Kong election delay
Austrian breaks world record with extreme ice feat
London holds first-ever mural festival despite coronavirus crisis
Japanese coastguard rescues second survivor from capsized cattle ship
NASA fires booster in latest test for future moon rocket
Thousands take exams outside in bid to weather coronavirus pandemic
Jacob Blake family holds community celebration to counter Trump visit
Can Japan's ancient Noh theatre survive coronavirus?
A 300-metre long 3D artwork adds beauty to a neighbourhood in Jakarta.