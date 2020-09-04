In this edition of Taste, we head to the spectacular Dubai desert where many nomadic Bedouins once roamed - and find out how to make a traditional dish that's slow-cooked beneath the sand, and has lasted generations.
Euronews reporter Evan Bourke got to sample the delicious "Lamb Ouzi" whilst dining in the desert, thanks to chef Musaab Altouhan and conservation guide Eddie Robinson, who talked us through the recipe and process of making the special dish.
Here is the recipe for chef Musaab Altouhan's "Lamb Ouzi".
INGREDIENTS:
1/2 lamb
10 palm leaves
5 servings of rice
Marinade
1 tbs cardamom
1 tbs black coriander
1 tbs curry
1 tbs cumin
3 tbs olive oil
1 dried lemon
Garnish
- 2 cups of cashew nuts
- 2 cups of pine nuts
- 2 cups of lentils
- 500 ml of ghee
Method
- Salt the lamb, wrap in plastic and leave in the refrigerator for 24 hours
- Then create marinade by mixing the ground spices and olive oil
- Remove lamb from refrigerator and let it warm to room temperature
- Rub and massage the marinade into the lamb
- In a large pot, create a bed of palm leaves
- On top of the palm leaves lay the marinated lamb meat - and cover with another layer of palm leaves
- With the lid on, place the pot into a pit and surround it with hot charcoals
- Leave for 24 hours to slow-cook and apply new hot coals every 6-8 hours
- Whilst waiting for the meat to cook, boil or fry a large portion of rice to your tasting
- Carefully remove the lamb pot as it will be very delicate
- Lay the lamb on a large dish of rice and add the garnish and a covering of ghee