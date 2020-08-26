Dramatic footage shot by the Italian coast guard showed a burning yacht sinking below the surface of the Mediterannean off the coast of Sardinia.
Coast guard officials had said they rescued 17 people from the vessel, which left a plume of smoke behind as it disappeared into the water on Tuesday.
Two coast guard boats and a helicopter were involved in the operation.
According to Italian news agency ANSA, the 50-metre yacht, the Lady MM, was heading from Capri to Sardinia when a fire broke out on board.
The 17 people, which included eight tourists from Kazakhstan and nine crew members, had already abandoned the ship and were in a smaller boat when the coast guard arrived.
