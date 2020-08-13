Belarusian activists across Europe took to the streets in solidarity with protesters in Minsk four days since the country's presidential election result.
Thousands have rallied in Minsk and dozens of other cities after Alexander Lukashenko won re-election with an unlikely 80.23% of the vote, extending his 26-year rule in the country.
His main opponent, Svetlana Tikhanovskayam has since gone into hiding and thousands of others have been arrested.
Meanwhile, police in Belarus have used batons, stun grenades, tear gas and rubber bullets to break up protests.
Elsewhere in Europe, Belarusians and their supporters have taken part in rallies denouncing the result of the election.
Germany