Belarusian activists across Europe took to the streets in solidarity with protesters in Minsk four days since the country's presidential election result.

Thousands have rallied in Minsk and dozens of other cities after Alexander Lukashenko won re-election with an unlikely 80.23% of the vote, extending his 26-year rule in the country.

His main opponent, Svetlana Tikhanovskayam has since gone into hiding and thousands of others have been arrested.

Meanwhile, police in Belarus have used batons, stun grenades, tear gas and rubber bullets to break up protests.

Elsewhere in Europe, Belarusians and their supporters have taken part in rallies denouncing the result of the election.

Germany

A woman from Belarus shows a poster during a protest in Berlin, Germany, against the official results of Belarusian presidential vote. August 12, 2020 Markus Schreiber/AP

Ukraine

Ukrainian activists and members of the Belarus diaspora rally in support of Belarusians protesting vote rigging in the presidential election, at Independence Square in Kyiv Sergei Supinsky/AFP

Russia

Activists set off flares as they display a banner that reads: “Long Live Belarus” in support of Belarusian protesters in St. Petersburg, Russia. August 12, 2020 Ivan Petrov/AP Photo

Demonstrators protest against the results of Belarusian presidential election outside the Belarusian embassy in Moscow, Russia. The placard reads “Go away” Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP