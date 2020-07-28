People from Algeria and Morocco will no longer be able to travel into the European Union after a spike in COVID-19 cases, EU diplomatic sources have told Euronews.

Brussels reopened its external borders on July 1 but only to those coming from a select list of countries.

At present, 13 countries have the green light to enter the EU: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and China.

But the EU reviews the list every fortnight and sources have told Euronews that Algeria and Morocco will be removed.

Algeria is currently recording around 600 new COVID-19 infections a day, double the number from a month ago.

In Morocco, there have been 3325 new infections in the last week. The previous seven-day period saw 1,626 fresh cases.

Two weeks ago Serbia and Montenegro had their permission to travel to the EU removed after an increase in cases.