What is QAnon and should Europe be worried? | #TheCube

In the age of Twitter and Facebook, conspiracy theories have become commonplace on our social media feeds.

QAnon is a group that began in 2017 on the imageboard 4chan and since then, the group has spread some of the most prominent and baseless theories to reach our newsfeeds.

Twitter announced this week that they had removed 7,000 accounts that are linked to the conspiracy channel for violating their guidelines: from engaging in spam to platform manipulation.

But are they really influential and have they made ground in Europe?

Marc-André Argentino, a PhD candidate and associate fellow at the Global Network on Extremism and Technology spoke to The Cube in a YouTube conversation to take a deep dive into what we know about the conspiracy group.

