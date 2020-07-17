A centenarian Second World War veteran who raised nearly £33 million (€36 million) for healthcare charities was knighted by the Queen on Friday.

Captain Sir Tom Moore became something of a national hero in the UK after he fundraised millions for NHS charities during the country's lockdown.

In an unprecedented move, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II knighted the 100-year-old in a personal ceremony in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Other investitures scheduled for June and July had been postponed but Buckingham Palace made an exception for the former army officer.

As well as being conferred a knighthood in recognition of his fundraising efforts, Moore had been elevated from the rank of colonel to captain earlier this year.

Moore came to the nation's attention at the height of the coronavirus pandemic after he set himself a challenge to walk 100 lengths of the garden of his Bedfordshire home before he turned 100. The fundraising attempt was soon inundated with millions of donations.

The £32.7 million (€36 million) he raised was donated to NHS charities as the UK's healthcare system battled to cope with the spread of COVID-19.

Moore was knighted in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle, the residence where the Queen had been shielding during the pandemic, with a sword belonging to the Queen's father, King George VI.

In a post on his Twitter account on Friday morning, Moore said: "Good Morning! Ready and raring to go for what is a very special day. Thank you for all the well wishes, as ever, overwhelmed by your support. #todaywillbeagoodday"

Moore was joined at the socially distanced ceremony by his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, son-in-law Colin Ingram, grandson Benjie and granddaughter Georgia.