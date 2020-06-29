Taiwan's transportation and health ministers removed a face mask from a sand sculpture at a ceremony in Taipei to kickstart a domestic tourism initiative.
The government has allocated $130 million (€115 million) in subsidies to encourage travel within the island.
Taiwan has gone for more than two months without community transmission, and its infection rate is one of the lowest in the world with less than 500 cases and just seven deaths.
However, Chen Shih-Chung, Taiwan's Minister of Health and Welfare said: "The basics of epidemic prevention, such as wearing face masks, social distancing and hand washing still have to be maintained."
"Taiwan's epidemic prevention efforts can withstand any challenges."
More No Comment
Entangled sperm whale liberated from fishing net by Italian Coastguard
Coronavirus screening underway in Mumbai as India cases increase
A little taste of Egypt in a Russian village
Hundreds take part in Taiwan Pride march
Black Lives Matter: Hundreds march in Berlin against racism
Brazil squatters endure coronavirus crisis
50 years of Pride: Spanish knitters fly a handmade giant rainbow flag
Rope-climbing workers help restore Rome landmark
Heavy rain causes floods in Serbia and Bosnia & Herzegovina
Rare Amur leopard cubs venture out for the first time at San Diego Zoo
Trump Oklahoma rally slammed
US protesters pull down more statues of people with links to slavery
Lockdown forces Irish paralympic hopeful to tread-mill water
Extinction Rebellion sprays fake blood over Medef's Paris headquarters
COVID-19 driving delivery robots boom as shoppers opt for alternatives
Spectacular timelapse catches Northern Lights dancing across Canada
North Korea blows up its joint liaison office with South Korea
Endangered Galapagos giant tortoises released back into the wild
Beijing braces for second wave after 49 new COVID-19 cases confirmed
Researchers use drones to track thousands of turtles in Australia