Taiwan's transportation and health ministers removed a face mask from a sand sculpture at a ceremony in Taipei to kickstart a domestic tourism initiative.

The government has allocated $130 million (€115 million) in subsidies to encourage travel within the island.

Taiwan has gone for more than two months without community transmission, and its infection rate is one of the lowest in the world with less than 500 cases and just seven deaths.

However, Chen Shih-Chung, Taiwan's Minister of Health and Welfare said: "The basics of epidemic prevention, such as wearing face masks, social distancing and hand washing still have to be maintained."

"Taiwan's epidemic prevention efforts can withstand any challenges."