Protesters listening to speakers, holding placards

A Black Lives Matter rally drew hundreds in Berlin on Saturday afternoon.

A police spokesman estimated around 1,100 people took part.

Placards included slogans like "Police Violence Kills", "I Can't Breathe" and "Racism Has A System Here Too".

Music was played on a stage, and most participants complied with coronavirus health measures such as social distancing and the use of a face covering.

