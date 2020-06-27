A Black Lives Matter rally drew hundreds in Berlin on Saturday afternoon.
A police spokesman estimated around 1,100 people took part.
Placards included slogans like "Police Violence Kills", "I Can't Breathe" and "Racism Has A System Here Too".
Music was played on a stage, and most participants complied with coronavirus health measures such as social distancing and the use of a face covering.
