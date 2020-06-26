Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has postponed her wedding for a third time in order to attend an EU Council meeting.

Frederiksen was scheduled to marry her partner, Bo Tengberg, on July 18, but a special meeting of EU leaders to discuss the bloc's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact was convened on that day.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, she wrote that she's postponing her wedding "to protect Denmark's interests".

"I'm so looking forward to marrying this amazing man. But obviously it shouldn't be easy, and now the Council meeting in Brussels has been convened precisely on the Saturday in July we had planned a wedding.

"Soon, we will succeed in getting married. I'm looking forward to saying yes to Bo (who fortunately is very patient)," she added.

This is the third time Frederiksen, 42, has delayed her nuptials. She first postponed her wedding in 2019 because of the general elections, and then earlier this year because of the pandemic.

Denmark, Austria, the Netherlands, and Sweden are known in Brussels circles as the Frugal Four.

They oppose a proposal by the European Commission to hand out more than €500 billion in grants to EU member states most heavily impacted by the pandemic and its economic repercussions.

The commission's plan, based on a joint Franco-German proposal, would see the grants financed through the issuance of EU bonds. The bloc's recovery fund also plans for €250 billion to be distributed through loans.