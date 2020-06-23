"This is insane" Supercar Blondie's F1 crash course

Euronews' Evan Bourke joins social media star, Supercar Blondie, to test drive an F1 racing car in Dubai.

She's become a social media sensation for testing out some of the world's most beautiful cars, so what better way to meet Supercar Blondie, than to propose a test drive in the ultimate racing machine - an F1 race car.

Euronews' Dubai based correspondent Evan Bourke was given the breathtakingly gruesome job -honestly, his colleagues are not jealous - of having to take part in the test drive at the Dubai Autodome.

The race track is one of the few places in the world where it is possible to get in an F1 car and experience the adrenaline rush that 6G and more than 500 horsepower has to offer.

Supercarblondie has six million Instagram followers and is known for her love of Supercars but even this was a first for her.

"I don't know what you've roped me into here. This is insane!" Supercarblondie

