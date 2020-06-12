BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Vandalised statue of King Baudouin of Belgium (1930–1993) in the center of Brussels.

A statue of former king of Belgium Baudouin was defaced with red paint to protest his role in the colonisation of what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo. The wave of protest against symbols of Belgium's colonial past has intensified in the past few weeks with royal statues targeted by anti-racism activists days before the anniversary of Congo's independence.

More No Comment