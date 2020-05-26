Italy's archaeological site Pompeii has partly reopened to the public after it had shut for more than two months during the country's coronavirus lockdown.

But there were strict measures in place including temperature checks, one-way paths and spaced-out circles to keep people in queues apart.

With only open-air exhibits open, the attraction reduced ticket prices to €5, instead of the normal €15.

Massimo Osanna, director of the site, said he hopes to reach 1.5 million visitors this year. On an average year, there is 4 million.