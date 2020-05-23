The UK recorded 2,959 new cases in 24 hours and 282 additional deaths bringing the total death toll to 36,675.

There have been fewer new admissions to hospitals in England and the daily death toll has continued to go down.

More people are using parks, said Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Dr Jenny Harries, but emphasised that people needed to stay 2 metres away from others while in parks with no more than one other person.

UK officials also addressed reports that Dominic Cummings breached lockdown while his wife had coronavirus symptoms, travelling hundreds of kilometres to leave a child with family members.

The transport secretary Grant Shapps said they were "aware that not all measures would be possible" depending on circumstances, explaining that a child's welfare was important.

"We have always said in the guidance...we don't want to cause harm through advice that keeps people at home when they are at risk," said Dr Harries.

She said the advice was meant to keep people out of circulation and said there all of the guidance had a "common sense element" to it.

Other coronavirus updates:

Spain set to reopen international borders

Foreign tourists will be able to go to Spain starting in July, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday.

The prime minister said tourists would be able to enter to Spain under certain security conditions.

International arrivals have largely ceased due to strict lockdown restrictions in Spain and quarantine rules. The tourism industry makes up 12% of Spain’s GDP.

There have been more than 28,000 confirmed deaths in Spain which is one of the worst hit countries in Europe.

The Spanish football league La Liga will also restart on June 8, Sanchez announced. It follows Germany's Bundesliga which restarted to empty stadiums last weekend.

The announcement is the latest effort amongst European countries to begin preparing for a return to normal after economies were devastated during strict lockdowns.

But Spain's travel guidance stands in contrast to the United Kingdom's announcement on Friday that international arrivals will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine with penalties for breaking it.

Reported German outbreak after mass in Frankfurt

More than 40 people tested positive for coronavirus after a church service in Frankfurt, German national media reported.

Rene Gottschalk, the head of the city’s health office, told news agency dpa just one person was hospitalised.

The deputy head of the Evangelical Christian Baptist congregation, which held the service, says it took place on May 10 and that the congregation had complied with hygiene rules.

This story is being updated with the latest news on coronavirus.