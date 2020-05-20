A bar in Seville, Spain, is testing out a robot as the hospitality industry looks to adapt to a new way of life after lockdown.

The robot made its debut at La Gitana Loca (The Crazy Gypsy) as beers and cafes began reopening after a two-month shutdown.

As you can see from the video above, it takes a plastic glass from the dispenser and even holds it at an angle under the beer tap. It then straightens the glass as it is filled, before placing the drink on the counter for the customer to pick up.

Bar owner Alberto Martinez said he had bought the robot before COVID-19 took hold as he thought some mechanical manpower would increase sales.

But because of the crisis, it was never put into use although he soon realised it had a part to play once lockdown was lifted.