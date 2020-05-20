A bar in Seville, Spain, is testing out a robot as the hospitality industry looks to adapt to a new way of life after lockdown.
The robot made its debut at La Gitana Loca (The Crazy Gypsy) as beers and cafes began reopening after a two-month shutdown.
As you can see from the video above, it takes a plastic glass from the dispenser and even holds it at an angle under the beer tap. It then straightens the glass as it is filled, before placing the drink on the counter for the customer to pick up.
Bar owner Alberto Martinez said he had bought the robot before COVID-19 took hold as he thought some mechanical manpower would increase sales.
But because of the crisis, it was never put into use although he soon realised it had a part to play once lockdown was lifted.
More No Comment
The Eternal City shares its past again as Rome's museums open again
Venice's gondolas are back after Italy relaxes COVID-19 restrictions
'Hug glove' gives Canada family bit of normality during COVID-19 pandemic
Scuffles and shouting break out in Hong Kong's legislature
Hungary: Flashmob at the airport
The Eternal City shares its past again as Rome's museums open again
Venice's gondolas are back after Italy relaxes COVID-19 restrictions
'Hug glove' gives Canada family bit of normality during COVID-19 pandemic
Scuffles and shouting break out in Hong Kong's legislature
Hungary: Flashmob at the airport
Italy: Restaurant owners protest against economic situation
Artist lights SOS flares to mark Day of Light
Brazilian nurses mourn colleagues killed on the COVID-19 frontline
Cafes reopen in Sarajevo after weeks of COVID-19 lockdown
Children have lessons in woods as parents protest school not reopening
Costume-wearing walkers boost morale amid Michigan's COVID-19 lockdown
World's tallest building lit up in COVID-19 fundraising drive
'You may kiss the mask': Getting wed in Italy during a pandemic
Masks handed out in Paris as commuters return to work
Brazil's most iconic landmark lit up with calls to end hunger