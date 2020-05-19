Rome's main museums reopened Tuesday after being closed for nearly three months due to the coronavirus lockdown.
The Capitoline Museums' first visitors on Tuesday had to get their temperatures checked and sanitize their hands before entering as the management implemented social distancing and hygiene measures to avoid any COVID-19 contagion.
Another prominent art attraction, the Boboli Gardens of the Uffizi Gallery in Florence will start welcoming visitors on Thursday.
But there's still no date yet set for some of Italy's most visited cultural attractions such as the Uffizi Museum itself, the Colosseum or the Vatican Museums.
Museums in the country were allowed to reopen Monday for the first time since early March, but few were able to receive visitors immediately as strict measures must be followed as well as a booking system to avoid mass gatherings.
More No Comment
Venice's gondolas are back after Italy relaxes COVID-19 restrictions
'Hug glove' gives Canada family bit of normality during COVID-19 pandemic
Scuffles and shouting break out in Hong Kong's legislature
Hungary: Flashmob at the airport
Italy: Restaurant owners protest against economic situation
Venice's gondolas are back after Italy relaxes COVID-19 restrictions
'Hug glove' gives Canada family bit of normality during COVID-19 pandemic
Scuffles and shouting break out in Hong Kong's legislature
Hungary: Flashmob at the airport
Italy: Restaurant owners protest against economic situation
Artist lights SOS flares to mark Day of Light
Brazilian nurses mourn colleagues killed on the COVID-19 frontline
Cafes reopen in Sarajevo after weeks of COVID-19 lockdown
Children have lessons in woods as parents protest school not reopening
Costume-wearing walkers boost morale amid Michigan's COVID-19 lockdown
World's tallest building lit up in COVID-19 fundraising drive
'You may kiss the mask': Getting wed in Italy during a pandemic
Masks handed out in Paris as commuters return to work
Brazil's most iconic landmark lit up with calls to end hunger
Police chase Hong Kong Mother's Day protesters