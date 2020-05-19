Rome's main museums reopened Tuesday after being closed for nearly three months due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The Capitoline Museums' first visitors on Tuesday had to get their temperatures checked and sanitize their hands before entering as the management implemented social distancing and hygiene measures to avoid any COVID-19 contagion.

Another prominent art attraction, the Boboli Gardens of the Uffizi Gallery in Florence will start welcoming visitors on Thursday.

But there's still no date yet set for some of Italy's most visited cultural attractions such as the Uffizi Museum itself, the Colosseum or the Vatican Museums.

Museums in the country were allowed to reopen Monday for the first time since early March, but few were able to receive visitors immediately as strict measures must be followed as well as a booking system to avoid mass gatherings.