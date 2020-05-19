Donald Trump has threatened to permanently withdraw funds from the World Health Organization (WHO) accusing them of favouring China during the coronavirus crisis.

The US president detailed his "serious concerns" in a letter to the organisation's director-general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu, and said he was prepared to drop funding on a permanent basis if no "substantive improvements" are seen in the next 30 days.

He listed a series of bullet points in his letter saying it served as proof of the WHO's "alarming lack of independence" from China.

It added that the organisation - aside from allegedly favouring Beijing - had been slow to raise the alert over COVID-19, and had published "grossly inaccurate and misleading" information in regards to the disease.

Devi Sridhar, a professor of global health at the University of Edinburgh, said the letter was likely written for Trump's political base and meant to deflect blame for the virus' devastating impact in the US, which has by far the most infections and virus deaths in the world.

“China and the US are fighting it out like divorced parents while (the) WHO is the child caught in the middle, trying not to pick sides,” she said.

“President Trump doesn’t understand what the WHO can and cannot do," she said, explaining that it sets international standards and is driven by its member countries. “If he thinks they need more power, then member states should agree and delegate it more.”

On Tuesday, a WHO spokeswoman said the letter had been read, but there would be no immediate reaction due to focus being spent on preparing the final day of the World Health Assembly.

She said she thought there could be "more clarity" later in the day.

Meanwhile, Dr Tedros confirmed earlier on Monday that an independent review on the WHO's handling of the crisis would begin "at the earliest appropriate moment," following requests from European, African and other nations wanting to learn lessons from the outbreak.

He has already stressed that WHO declared COVID-19 a global health emergency at the end of January when less than a hundred cases were recorded outside China.

WHO then announced the outbreak had reached a pandemic level by March 11, when several thousand people had died and epidemics were announced elsewhere.