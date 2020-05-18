'Hug glove' gives Canada family bit of normality during COVID-19 pandemic

A Canadian woman has come up with an ingenious way to safely hug her mother, even during the coronavirus pandemic: the "hug glove," a plastic sheet with four sleeves hanging from a clothesline.
In the southern Ontario city of Guelph, Carolyn Ellis and her husband Andrew developed the so-called "hug glove" on the eve of Mother's Day, which this year was celebrated on May 10 in North America.
They taped plastic sleeves to a large tarp, allowing two people to hug each other without making direct contact.
While a plastic-covered hug will never be as good as the real thing, it was still comforting -- after weeks of lockdowns and other social distancing measures -- to be able to hold her mother again, Ellis said.
More No Comment
Scuffles and shouting break out in Hong Kong's legislature
Hungary: Flashmob at the airport
Italy: Restaurant owners protest against economic situation
Artist lights SOS flares to mark Day of Light
Brazilian nurses mourn colleagues killed on the COVID-19 frontline
Scuffles and shouting break out in Hong Kong's legislature
Hungary: Flashmob at the airport
Italy: Restaurant owners protest against economic situation
Artist lights SOS flares to mark Day of Light
Brazilian nurses mourn colleagues killed on the COVID-19 frontline
Cafes reopen in Sarajevo after weeks of COVID-19 lockdown
Children have lessons in woods as parents protest school not reopening
Costume-wearing walkers boost morale amid Michigan's COVID-19 lockdown
World's tallest building lit up in COVID-19 fundraising drive
'You may kiss the mask': Getting wed in Italy during a pandemic
Masks handed out in Paris as commuters return to work
Brazil's most iconic landmark lit up with calls to end hunger
Police chase Hong Kong Mother's Day protesters
Starved for culture, Czechs hold drive-in festival
Russia marks Victory Day with fireworks