'Hug glove' gives Canada family bit of normality during COVID-19 pandemic

A Canadian woman has come up with an ingenious way to safely hug her mother, even during the coronavirus pandemic: the "hug glove," a plastic sheet with four sleeves hanging from a clothesline.

In the southern Ontario city of Guelph, Carolyn Ellis and her husband Andrew developed the so-called "hug glove" on the eve of Mother's Day, which this year was celebrated on May 10 in North America.

They taped plastic sleeves to a large tarp, allowing two people to hug each other without making direct contact.

While a plastic-covered hug will never be as good as the real thing, it was still comforting -- after weeks of lockdowns and other social distancing measures -- to be able to hold her mother again, Ellis said.