Countries in Europe and elsewhere are beginning to lift lockdowns, pushing social distancing to the fore in the fight to prevent COVID-19.

But getting people to keep their distance — especially in busy metro networks and on crowded train platforms — is a huge challenge.

These photos illustrate how nations across the world are having to adapt in a bid to keep people apart in life after lockdown.

Denmark

This is how shoppers are being kept apart in Aalborg, Denmark. Henning Bagger/AP Photo

France

White circles are laid to keep commuters apart on a platform at Paris' Gare du Nord station Christophe Ena/AP Photo Christophe Ena

The circles tell people where to stand in order to respect social distancing. Location: Gare du Nord train station in Paris, France Christophe Ena/AP Photo

Greece

Protesters keep their distance from each other during a May Day rally outside the Greek parliament in Athens. PAME via AP

Italy

Seats on Milan's metro are put out of use to keep commuters apart while red circles show people where to stand MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP

Commuters sit apart on Milan's metro, with the two seats in between them put out of action MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP

Colombia

Markings tell commuters in Medellin, Colombia, where to stand. JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP

South Africa

Seats out of use on a train in South Africa. Phill Magakoe / AFP

Migrant workers in India place their bags inside circles marked along a road to maintain social distancing as they wait for a bus. DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP

USA

People practice social distancing while enjoying the nice weather at Central Park's Sheep Meadow in New York Ronald Blum/AP Photo

Film lovers at a drive-in cinema in Texas Eric Gay/AP Photo

Tables are cordoned off at a restaurant in Port Orange, Florida, to keep diners apart. John Raoux/ AP Photo

Malaysia

Tape to keep men apart in toilets in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia MOHD RASFAN/AFP

Slovakia

City councillors in Bratislava, Slovakia, keeping their distance from each other at a meeting. VLADIMIR SIMICEK / AFP

Germany

A worshipper, clutching an online ticket, arrives for a service at Cologne Cathedral. Martin Meissner/AP Photo

Pakistan

Social distancing in a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan Muhammad Sajjad/ AP Photo

Labour union workers maintain social distancing as they carry placards during a May Day rally in Karachi, Pakistan Asif HASSAN / AFP

Sweden

A big sticker is placed on a pavement in the heart of Stockholm to instruct people to keep two metres apart. Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP

Healthcare services in Sweden instruct people to keep two metres apart. JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP

Israel