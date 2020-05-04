‘The Mountain’ actor from Game of Thrones sets new deadlift record

The strongman and actor who played Ser Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane in Game of Thrones has set a new deadlift world record.

Hafthor Bjornsson, who won the title of World’s Strongest Man in 2018, lifted 501kg, beating the previous record by one kilogram.

That’s around the weight of six men who weigh just over 80kg each.

The Icelandic 31-year-old beat the record previously set at the World Deadlift Championships in 2016 by Eddie Hall from the UK.

Bjornsson lifted the weight for two seconds before dropping the barbell and celebrating with his wife Kelsey Henson.

“This is historic,” an out of breath Bjornsson said to the camera after beating the record. “I’m proud of myself. And my wife,” he added.

He completed the feat at his own power gym in his native Iceland.