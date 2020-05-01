In Peru, food markets have become the epicentre of COVID-19 contagion

Despite 1,051 dead and 36,976 sick with coronavirus, mostly in Lima and the Lambayeque region of Peru, locals venturing out to do their shopping are helping spread the virus.

Lima, where about 10 million people live, two million people are without access to water and sewage services and the city is one of the epicentres of COVID-19.

The city has more than 25,000 cases and has had more than 400 deaths.

Food markets have become one of the main sources of contagion, as many shoppers do not wear masks and keep their distance from others.

On Wednesday in the Caquetá market, in the San Martín de Porres district, 163 merchants tested positive for the virus, after 842 rapid tests.

Peru has been under mandatory house confinement since March 16 and will remain so until at least May 10.

But the measure is partial. From Monday to Saturday, one person from each family is allowed to go out and buy food.

Peru has closed its borders to mitigate the spread of the deadly virus that has tested national health capacity. The country is the third worst-affected in South America after Brazil and Mexico.