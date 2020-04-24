Ramadan under lockdown: Aerial images show Mecca completely empty

It is an image of Islam's holiest site as you will never have seen it before.

The Grand Mosque, in the Saudi Arabian city of Mecca, would ordinarily be thronged with people on the first day of Ramadan, but with the country under strict coronavirus lockdown, the site is empty.

Millions of Muslims marked the start of the month-long religious festival on Friday under restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Many of the traditional practices of Ramadan, including worship in mosques and the breaking of the daily fast with a meal, known as an Iftar, have had to be stopped because of the coronavirus.