Face masks distributed via vending machines in Taiwan

Face masks are flying off the automated shelves of vending machines in Taipei as people look to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
"When a buyer is certified, allowed to buy and has paid, the buyer has to obtain the masks," said Lu Hsin-ke, a commissioner in the IT department of the Taipei City Government
"Automatic mask vending machines can implement this whole procedure to make it even simpler with less or no workforce and more efficiency. They can also lower the risks of infection via human contact."
Making the masks available via vending machines also helps lighten the workload of pharmacists, who were spending time distributing them.
The vending machines were launched earlier this month. One of the private companies involved in the project said 2,500 masks were sold in two days.
.
More No Comment
Saxony becomes first German state to make masks mandatory
Advantage innovation! Tennis players take to roof for practice
Life under lockdown in a French nursing home
Coronavirus: Israel test booth allows staff-patient separation
Gaga, McCartney, Elton John and more offer hope at COVID-19 concert
Saxony becomes first German state to make masks mandatory
Advantage innovation! Tennis players take to roof for practice
Life under lockdown in a French nursing home
Coronavirus: Israel test booth allows staff-patient separation
Gaga, McCartney, Elton John and more offer hope at COVID-19 concert
Easter Mass: All churches in Moscow are closed to the public
Istanbul brought to standstill by cornavirus lockdown
Coronavirus leaves Holy Sepulchre almost deserted on Saturday's Christian Orthodox Easter service
Let's party! People attend German concert drive-in cinema style
COVID-19: Spain volunteers use music and dance to cheer up residents
Fire kills 14 at camp for displaced people in north-east Nigeria
Georgia disinfects capital's streets to combat spread of COVID-19
Notre Dame Cathedral`'s bell rings a year after devastating fire
Rush to sell gold as prices hit seven-year high amid COVID-19 pandemic
Madrid stages open-air cinema for confined locals