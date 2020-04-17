Georgia disinfects capital's streets to combat spread of COVID-19

Tbilisi city hall cleaning teams took to the streets of the Georgian capital alongside firefighters to carry out overnight disinfection works as strict new measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 came into force.

New restrictions were imposed Friday, April 17 on the movement of vehicles for the next five days while Orthodox Easter takes place. This is an additional measure introduced by the government on top of a curfew that is already in place

A state of emergency was introduced in Georgia on March 21.

As the coronavirus spreads across the globe governments have imposed lockdowns in a desperate bid to halt the pandemic.

Businesses have been closed and church doors shut to prevent the virus's insidious spread.

Georgia currently has 370 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three deaths according to figures from the Johns Hopkins University.