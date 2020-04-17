Georgia disinfects capital's streets to combat spread of COVID-19

Tbilisi city hall cleaning teams took to the streets of the Georgian capital alongside firefighters to carry out overnight disinfection works as strict new measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 came into force.
New restrictions were imposed Friday, April 17 on the movement of vehicles for the next five days while Orthodox Easter takes place. This is an additional measure introduced by the government on top of a curfew that is already in place
A state of emergency was introduced in Georgia on March 21.
As the coronavirus spreads across the globe governments have imposed lockdowns in a desperate bid to halt the pandemic.
Businesses have been closed and church doors shut to prevent the virus's insidious spread.
Georgia currently has 370 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three deaths according to figures from the Johns Hopkins University.
More No Comment
Notre Dame Cathedral`'s bell rings a year after devastating fire
Rush to sell gold as prices hit seven-year high amid COVID-19 pandemic
Madrid stages open-air cinema for confined locals
Mask-wearing chocolate bunnies bring rare bit of joy amid lockdown
Day of the Jackal: Lockdown quiet brings out wild animals in Tel Aviv
Notre Dame Cathedral`'s bell rings a year after devastating fire
Rush to sell gold as prices hit seven-year high amid COVID-19 pandemic
Madrid stages open-air cinema for confined locals
Mask-wearing chocolate bunnies bring rare bit of joy amid lockdown
Day of the Jackal: Lockdown quiet brings out wild animals in Tel Aviv
COVID-19 makes life tougher for homeless in Lima
Vietnamese designers put style into coronavirus face masks
Food parcels given to those unable to work amid Johannesburg lockdown
Babies given tiny face shields in bid to stop spread of COVID-19
Watch: Opera singer treats her Paris neighbours to an Easter show
Just 10 worshippers permitted to attend Passover event due to COVID-19
Robot drummers and posters in stands for Taiwan's baseball season
Nesting season begins for penguins at US aquarium
‘Don’t Stop Me Now’: Lyon choir sings from lockdown
Flamenco prayers sung from balconies in Andalusia despite pandemic