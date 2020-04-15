Chocolate bunnies wearing protective masks are hopping off the shelves at a north suburban Athens pastry shop.
Shop owner Tassos Vazakas said he wanted to give people a reason to smile in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cake makers used fondant to make the protective masks and placed them on the faces of the chocolate bunnies who were already sporting blue protective gloves.
Cake shops and bakeries in Greece have remained open during a strict circulation ban in Greece to contain the spread of the COVID-19, but authorities have intensified a crackdown on lockdown violations ahead of Easter, which is celebrated by Orthodox Christians on April 19.
Customer Stavros Foutsitzis bought the masked bunnies and plans on sending them to his grandchildren in Germany and the United States.
More No Comment
Madrid stages open-air cinema for confined locals
Day of the Jackal: Lockdown quiet brings out wild animals in Tel Aviv
COVID-19 makes life tougher for homeless in Lima
Vietnamese designers put style into coronavirus face masks
Food parcels given to those unable to work amid Johannesburg lockdown
Madrid stages open-air cinema for confined locals
Day of the Jackal: Lockdown quiet brings out wild animals in Tel Aviv
COVID-19 makes life tougher for homeless in Lima
Vietnamese designers put style into coronavirus face masks
Food parcels given to those unable to work amid Johannesburg lockdown
Babies given tiny face shields in bid to stop spread of COVID-19
Watch: Opera singer treats her Paris neighbours to an Easter show
Just 10 worshippers permitted to attend Passover event due to COVID-19
Robot drummers and posters in stands for Taiwan's baseball season
Nesting season begins for penguins at US aquarium
‘Don’t Stop Me Now’: Lyon choir sings from lockdown
Flamenco prayers sung from balconies in Andalusia despite pandemic
'You're brave and wonderful people': Celebrities hail health workers
Police use zumba classes to lift the spirits of confined Colombians
Midnight light show as Wuhan lifts coronavirus lockdown