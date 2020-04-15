Chocolate bunnies wearing protective masks are hopping off the shelves at a north suburban Athens pastry shop.

Shop owner Tassos Vazakas said he wanted to give people a reason to smile in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cake makers used fondant to make the protective masks and placed them on the faces of the chocolate bunnies who were already sporting blue protective gloves.

Cake shops and bakeries in Greece have remained open during a strict circulation ban in Greece to contain the spread of the COVID-19, but authorities have intensified a crackdown on lockdown violations ahead of Easter, which is celebrated by Orthodox Christians on April 19.

Customer Stavros Foutsitzis bought the masked bunnies and plans on sending them to his grandchildren in Germany and the United States.