A professional singer who claims to have contracted the coronavirus and survivied held an Easter concert for her neighbours in the courtyard of her building in Paris.

Adèle Belmont, who performs regularly at the Opéra National de Paris, said that she wanted to thank her neighbours for their support as she struggled with the illness.

"I'm happy to sing, if it brings joy to people, I like to be of service. You know, when you're an artist I think you realise that music connects you to the beautiful, the divine, that's how I feel," she said.

"I think it's wonderful to be able to share what thrills you with people who wouldn't necessarily like that kind of music or other kinds of music, because I don't just make this kind of music, but it is my source of inspiration."

Belmont studied music in parallel to her law studies and is a laureate of the Fondation de France.