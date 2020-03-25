French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday that France would launch a new military operation and a "massive" investment plan for hospitals to help contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The military operation, named Operation Resilience, will focus on missions of logistics, public health assistance and protection on the French mainland and oversea territories, Macron said.

Speaking in Mulhouse, eastern France, Macron also announced a "massive plan" to re-fund the French hospitals and care sector. French doctors and nurses have been calling for emergency funding for over a year, warning that the sector was struggling long before the coronavirus pandemic.

Macron was visiting France's first military field hospital, built in Mulhouse to relieve the city's hospitals, which have been among the hardest-hit in the coronavirus crisis.

Macron called for "unity" to fight the "war" against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"We have only one goal, to be united against the virus," Macron said, "because when we go to war we must commit fully and mobilise in unity."

A "medicalised train"

France has started running a "medicalised train", Macron said on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the train will transport its first COVID-19 patients, going from Strasbourg, eastern France, to the Loire region on the west coast.

The train will allow the evacuation of 20 patients currently in intensive care in the Great East region, which has been struggling with high numbers of coronavirus cases. They will be sent to hospitals in Angers, Nantes, Le Mans and La Roche-Sur-Yon, in the west.

The train, run by the French rail service SNCF, allocates for 4 patients per wagon, each with their team of 6 care workers.

The train's doctors and nurses come from hospitals in Nantes, Angers and Paris. The Paris Samu emergency services coordinates the operations.

This first rail transport operation is part of a strategy run by the French health authorities with the support of the miltary.

French authorities have said that more rail transport operations could be organised if needed.