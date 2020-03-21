Drone flies over French riviera to enforce confinement

The French police has started using drones to enforce the confinement rules in place since Tuesday, when president Emmanuel Macron announced the country's lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
It is a modern technology that is very complementary to the actions carried out in the field with the numerous patrols.
The drones cover a large geographical area and act as a warning to people who do not respect the orders not to go out.
They allow the police to detect people far away and then direct a patrol to verify if they are in possession of the official documents needed to be outside during the French lockdown.
