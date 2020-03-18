Watch back: Boris Johnson quizzed on UK coronavirus strategy

Boris Johnson is set to take questions in parliament amid an outbreak of the coronavirus globally.

The UK has recently been criticised for having put in place fewer confinement and social distancing polices than its European neighbours.

Attendance was much lower due to the outbreak, the speaker said at the top.

There were very few MPs in the audience. They sat with distance between each other to prevent further spreading the virus.

Both UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn began by speaking about the outbreak.

"Generations to come will look back on this moment and they will judge us," Corbyn said as he quizzed Johnson on the UK's response to this outbreak.

He asked about the UK's measures to prepare families for this, including extending statutory sick pay to workers and testing more rapidly.

Many MPs called for more measures of social distancing and supporting citizens.

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, a Labour MP, who is a doctor who has worked in hospitals and studied public health, said we were in "unprecedented times" and asked where the "forward planning" was for equipment for the NHS.

"Why are we waiting so long for mass testing and why are our social distancing measures merely just suggestions?" Allin-Khan asked.

Kevin Brennan, a Labour MP, said the government should bring more "socialism" and get money into people's pockets.