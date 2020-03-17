Dan Banacu: "Illegal logging cannot be in the benefit of the industry"

Dan Banacu is General Manager at HS Timber Productions SRL, the Romanian branch of Austrian company HS Timber Group - formerly Holzindustrie Schweighofer- which is a major exporter of wood processed in Romania. In an interview with euronews reporter Valérie Gauriat, Dan Banacu insists that the firm, which under investigation from the DIICOT, the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, is doing its utmost to fight against illegal logging.