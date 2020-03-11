BREAKING NEWS
Watch: Drone footage shows empty streets of COVID-19 epicentre Wuhan

This is aerial footage of empty Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Wuhan and the wider province of Hubei have been under lockdown since late January in an unprecedented effort to contain coronavirus. It has prevented 56 million people from venturing into other parts of China.

Hubei has not reported a new case for several days in a row and it was announced on Tuesday that healthy people in low-risk areas would be able to travel in the province.

