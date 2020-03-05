Turkey calls for EU help as bloc scrambles for Greek border solutions

While tensions continue on the Greece/Turkey border, the EU scrambles for solutions.

EU Council President Charles Michel appears unable to persuade Turkey to reseal its border. And while the EU has immediately dispersed 700 million euros to Greece, Turkey wants more support.

"For ten years now we have been hosting four million Syrians as Turkey, have you ever offer us such support? They can make this decision easily," said Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Back in Brussels, EU interior ministers gathered with migration at the top of the agenda.

"Europe cannot fail twice on such an important issue. This is a new chance and probably the last chance to force an agreement between all 27 members," Margaritis Schinas, EU Commission Vice President maintained.

EU officials were asked whether it is illegal to fire rubber bullets at asylum seekers.

"I'm not in charge of operations," Commissioner Schinas told reporters, "it's not for the Commission to offer any operational opinion or judgement on a situation which is exceptional."

Protesters outside the meeting gathered to pressure ministers, saying humanitarian response should be to open borders.

"The right to asylum is non-negotiable. Countries cannot simply duck out of international protection for refugees if they so choose," explains Eve Geddie, Director of Amnesty EU Office.