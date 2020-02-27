Kill or be killed: the nightmare world of South Sudan’s child soldiers

As South Sudan struggles to recover from years of civil war, the focus is turning to reconstruction and rebuilding the lives of the victims, especially the most vulnerable.

Tens of thousands of children were subjected to grave violations - among them, former child soldiers, who suffered from, and often inflicted, extreme violence and abuse.

In the town of Yambio, capital of the state of western Equatoria in the south of the country, recently demobilised youths are trying to rebuild their lives at the Tindoka vocational training centre.

1 2 At Tindoka vocational training centres, boys and girls released from the army learn trades in hopes of a better future Valerie Gauriat 1 2 Many of the women have small children – some what are known as 'bush babies', born after their mothers were abused by their captors Valerie Gauriat 1 2 Classes on offer to help rebuild young lives include construction Valerie Gauriat 1 2 In the streets of Yambio, we meet young men who have completed their vocational training and are now working Valerie Gauriat 1 2 A young carpenter tells us 'I'm ok now because I am working, nothing can defeat me now' Valerie Gauriat 1 2 Finding work is a challenge in South Sudan, many young people are unemployed and struggling Valerie Gauriat 1 2 Young men wait for customers on their motorbike taxis, called 'boda-bodas' Valerie Gauriat 1 2 In the city of Yambio, life resumes as peace slowly settles in Valerie Gauriat 1 2 At the market, vendors tell us that they feel safer now Valerie Gauriat 1 2 Traders used to be pillaged by armed groups, who would often send child soldiers to ransack anything they could find Valerie Gauriat 1 2 Business for these traders is starting up again, although it's barely enough to survive Valerie Gauriat

Many, like 19-year-old Christian*, were forcefully enrolled. Captured by an armed group at the age of 13, he suffered a hellish existence for two years.

"We were sleeping just under the trees,” he told Aid Zone. “To get food, it was difficult. Unless you went and attacked people.

“They would tell you to do bad things. You can slaughter someone. If you didn't do it, they would kill you. My brother - we were there with my brother - they killed him."

Anna* was barely 13 when she was captured on her way to school. Her ordeal lasted over a year.

“When we were there we were beating people, torturing people, robbing people's property. When we were told to shoot people, we had to do it. If you said no, they would torture you, or kill you. It was also hard for girls, because the boys used us as wives."

Anna is now learning to sew alongside the other young girls in the centre.

Like many of them, she is the mother of a young child. Anna, who dreams of becoming a doctor, hopes to save money to pay for the future education of her little boy.

Christian and Anna are among some 3,600 children demobilised from armed forces or groups in South Sudan with the help of the United Nations.

The training is part of a three-year rehabilitation program for former child soldiers, co-funded by the European Union's Humanitarian Aid service.

Mathias Eick, of EU Humanitarian Aid, said addressing the needs of the children is one of the prime focuses.

He told Aid Zone: “There are over two million children who have lost out on any form of education. What we are trying to focus on is the children because we don't want another lost generation, to give them some sort of basic education, to give them basic skills, so they can participate in the reconstruction of their country."

Christian was rejected by his father and was taken in by the brother of his dead mother. He found it challenging.

"When he came back he was wild,” his uncle told Aid Zone. “He couldn't understand anything. Even me, his own uncle, I was afraid of him. Since he went to school, he learned many things and changed a lot. Now when he comes, he can greet people, he can smile. It's a big change."

Christian, like all participants in the program, has benefited from psychological and social support with social workers on hand to help them reintegrate into their community.

Managed by UNICEF, the program has transformed the lives of many.

But its future could be compromised for lack of funds.

UNICEF’s Helene Sandbu Ryeng said: “This program has been underfunded for over a year, and we've been using other resources to keep it going. But now these funds are exhausted. So unless we have fresh funding coming in, we might need to close Tindoka.”

She said thousands of children were still in the hands of the armed forces and groups.

“With the potential peace being prolonged, we will see more children coming out of the woods, and they will need our help. But without funds, we can't help them properly. "

*Names changed to protect identities