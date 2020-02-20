The president of French football giants Paris Saint-Germain has been charged in connection with a wider bribery investigation linked to World Cup television rights, says the office of Switzerland's attorney general.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who denies any wrongdoing, was indicted with inciting ex-FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke ``to commit "aggravated criminal mismanagement".

Valcke was charged with accepting bribes, `several counts of aggravated criminal mismanagement . and falsification of documents.

A third person who was not identified was charged with bribery and also for inciting Valcke to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement.

Al-Khelaifi is the head of Qatari broadcaster BeIN Sports and also a member of the UEFA executive committee.