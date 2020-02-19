Las Vegas Democratic debate live updates: Six candidates face off in Nevada

The ninth Democratic presidential debate kicks off Wednesday night in Las Vegas, with five veteran debaters and one newcomer facing off on the stage.

This is the first debate for billionaire former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who only met the polling qualifications on Tuesday. He'll go head to head with several top contenders vying for primacy in the critical, early nominating contests.

The debate, hosted by NBC News and MSNBC, puts pressure on Bernie Sanders to defend his position as a leading candidate in the run-up to Nevada's caucuses on Saturday, while moderates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar — and now Bloomberg — look to widen their bases, and Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren seek a boost after failing to meet early expectations.

Download the NBC News app for full politics coverage.

Highlights from the Las Vegas Democratic debate:

22446