Thousands watch 'flight of angel' at Venice carnival

For those with vertigo, it may be a dubious honour.
But every year a young Venetian woman is chosen to be the next year's "angel" and to make the 100-meter (328 foot) drop on a cable from the bell tower into the square.
This year's angel, Linda Pani, was dressed in a long orange gown with plumes, designed to resemble a popular local drink, the Aperol spritz.
This year the festive atmosphere was overshadowed by concerns of flooding in the city, the coronavirus and global warming.
Record high water in November 2019 badly damaged the parts of the city, raising concerns about how to protect it from rising seas and freak weather patterns brought on by climate change.
Despite the joviality, concerns about the spreading coronavirus were not far from many minds, with some tourists seen in St. Mark's Square wearing sanitary masks.
The Venetian Carnival is a public party lasting for weeks that leads into the Roman Catholic period of Lent.
Its official beginning is two weeks before Ash Wednesday and ends on Fat Tuesday (Mardi Gras -25 February this year).
More No Comment
Man 'runs ultra-marathon in flat' as cooped-up China bids to stay fit
Families of 29 gunned down by soldier in Thailand honour relatives
Women in Mexico protest against the grisly murder of Ingrid Escamilla
From Russian with love: Soldier's armoured proposal wins hearts
Angry spanish farmers invade Valencia
Meet Timea, Afghanistan's first robot waitress
Deeply in love: underwater wedding on Valentine's Day in Thailand
Bouquet hopes to ensure love is the only thing in the air
Sao Paulo hit with floods and mudslides after heavy downpours
Sea foam makes waves in Cornish seaside resort of Bude
Candles lit for Japanese in coronavirus quarantine
Fighting in northwestern Syria 'has deplaced 700,000 since December'
Clashes in Beirut ahead of government confidence vote
Brazil: Heavy rains cause floods and mudslide in Sao Paulo