Watch: Euronews reports from Ukraine's cutting-edge art scene

Emilija Škarnulytė won the fifth Future Generation Art Prize which rewards young artists under 35 for a video installation that deals with ecological disaster and nuclear warfare.

Her work is currently exhibited at PinchukArtCentre in Kiev until May. The cutting-edge cultural institution is renowned across Ukraine and in eastern Europe for the promotion of emerging contemporary artists.

Chambers of Radiance, Škarnulytė's new solo exhibition in Kiev, includes a large-scale video and two lightbox photographs specially produced for the PinchukArtCentre.

"Chambers of Radiance is a meditation on the ruins of humanity as seen from a distant future," the artist told Euronews.

Škarnulytė says her work is "still related to radioactivity and nuclear waste."

"I don't do classical narration, no interviews-- rather, I try to tell the story through writing and time," the artist said.

"Emiliya Skarnulyte is an amazing artist, looking into the question of deep-sea mining, something which is quite topical today (...). It is a very difficult new form of industry that risks the biodiversity of the ocean," said Björn Geldhof, artistic director of the PinchukArtCentre and curator of the exhibition.