One thousand march in Brussels for Youth for Climate

Around a thousand demonstrators took to the streets of Brussels on Friday at the call of Youth for Climate Belgium to raise their climate concerns.

Mostly young students participated in the first march of the year for climate in the Belgian capital.

The country's teen climate activist Anuna de Wever, who launched the Youth for Climate moment in Belgium last year, took part in the protest, urging political leaders to take concrete measures to fight climate change.

