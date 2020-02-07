One thousand march in Brussels for Youth for Climate

Around a thousand demonstrators took to the streets of Brussels on Friday at the call of Youth for Climate Belgium to raise their climate concerns.
Mostly young students participated in the first march of the year for climate in the Belgian capital.
The country's teen climate activist Anuna de Wever, who launched the Youth for Climate moment in Belgium last year, took part in the protest, urging political leaders to take concrete measures to fight climate change.
More No Comment
Coronavirus: Cruise ship Diamond Princess locked down in Japan
South Koreans defy virus fears at mass wedding
Antarctica: tower block-sized ice mass smashes into sea
Flowers and wreaths laid on the Hollywood star of Kirk Douglas
Italian astronaut returns to earth, after six-month ISS stay
Video captures moment plane skids off runway in Istanbul
Stormy weather and high winds cripple ferry traffic on Adriatic
Water bomber planes and crews of firefighters battle Corsica fire
Avalanche in Turkey wipes out rescue team
Trump declines to shake Pelosi's hand
Nearly 300,000 displaced from Idlib by Syrian government bombardment
Coronavirus: China readies thousands of new hospital beds in Wuhan
Not quite cubism: 'Rubik's Mona Lisa' to go under the hammer in Paris
Copenhagen Light Festival brightens up Danish capital