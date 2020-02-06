Trump holds up newspaper with front page headline 'ACQUITTED' at National Prayer Breakfast

President Donald Trump on Thursday lifted up a copy of USA Today with the headline "ACQUITTED" splashed across the front page, displaying it to a crowd at the nonpartisan National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi just steps away.

Trump waved the newspaper as he entered the stage, where lawmakers and organizers were seated.

The moment comes one day after the Senate voted to acquit Trump on both impeachment charges he faced — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, voted to convict Trump on the abuse of power article, the only GOP member to vote for Trump's conviction.