This is no ordinary choir. Most of the 42 women participating are cancer survivors. On World Cancer Day, they came to Brussels from Ireland to send a strong message.

We are here to give people inspiration to say we are celebrating the people who we have lost and that we are all still here. Dee Featherstone Sea of Change Choir

Being the second leading cause of death in the EU, cancer is personal for many people. Including the President of the European Commission.

