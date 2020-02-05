NBC News, MSNBC announce 5 moderators for Democratic debate in Las Vegas

NBC News and MSNBC on Wednesday announced the five journalists who will moderate their Democratic primary debate in Las Vegas later this month.

They are "NBC Nightly News" and "Dateline NBC" anchor Lester Holt, "Meet the Press" moderator and NBC News political director Chuck Todd, NBC News Chief White House correspondent and host of "MSNBC Live" Hallie Jackson, Noticias Telemundo senior correspondent Vanessa Hauc and The Nevada Independent's Jon Ralston.

The two-hour debate will air exclusively on NBC News and MSNBC at 9 p.m. ET on Feb. 19. from the Paris Theater in Las Vegas.

In addition to airing on NBC News and MSNBC, the debate will stream live on NBC News NOW on OTT devices, NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, the NBC News Mobile App, NBC News and MSNBC's Facebook pages and online at The Nevada Independent. It will also air live in Spanish on Universo as well as the Noticias Telemundo mobile app and website, and Noticias Telemundo's Facebook page.

Participating candidates have yet to be announced. The Nevada caucuses will be held days later on Feb. 22.

Viewers can submit questions for the moderators' consideration during the debate at NBCNews.com/DebateQuestions until Feb. 14.