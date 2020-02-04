Iowa Democratic Party to release 'majority' of caucus results Tuesday afternoon

The Iowa Democratic Party said Tuesday it plans to release the majority of the results from the Iowa caucus by 5 p.m. ET.

The news comes after a dizzying night of caucusing and a delay in releasing votes after the party said there were inconsistencies in the reporting of data due to a "coding issue" in an app the party used for the first time to calculate the results.

The delay in votes had frustrated the presidential candidates, who tried to rally their supporters despite the uncertainty as the election looks to the New Hampshire state primary.

Troy Price, the Iowa Democratic Party chairman told the campaigns on Tuesday during a call that the party expects more than 50 percent of all results by 5 p.m. ET. However, Price gave no timeline on when full results would come.

Price assured the campaigns repeatedly that they "have a process in place."

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.