Iowa Democratic Party to release 'majority' of caucus results Tuesday afternoon

By Dartunorro Clark and Ali Vitali with NBC News Politics
Image: Caucusgoers gather at the caucus site at Johnston Middle School in J
Caucusgoers gather at the caucus site at Johnston Middle School in Johnston, Iowa, on Feb. 3, 2020.   -  
Pete Marovich The New York Times via Redux
The Iowa Democratic Party said Tuesday it plans to release the majority of the results from the Iowa caucus by 5 p.m. ET.

The news comes after a dizzying night of caucusing and a delay in releasing votes after the party said there were inconsistencies in the reporting of data due to a "coding issue" in an app the party used for the first time to calculate the results.

The delay in votes had frustrated the presidential candidates, who tried to rally their supporters despite the uncertainty as the election looks to the New Hampshire state primary.

Troy Price, the Iowa Democratic Party chairman told the campaigns on Tuesday during a call that the party expects more than 50 percent of all results by 5 p.m. ET. However, Price gave no timeline on when full results would come.

Price assured the campaigns repeatedly that they "have a process in place."

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

