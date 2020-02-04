Coronavirus: China readies thousands of new hospital beds in Wuhan

Hundreds of empty beds lined an exhibition centre converted into a makeshift hospital at the epicentre of China's deadly virus epidemic on Tuesday, awaiting coronavirus patients.
Authorities are scrambling to provide facilities, beds and medical treatment for an influx of sick people in Wuhan in central Hubei province, the ground-zero of China's fight against the virus.
Malaysia has also beefed up cleaning at Kuala Lumpur’s airport in order to tackle the virus spread.
"This is to make sure that all the passengers and the staff at KLIA (Kuala Lumpur International Airport) feel confident and safe while they are here." said Abdul Hasman Muhaimin, KLIA terminal services senior manager.
"In a normal condition, we clean the facilities but during this time, we include the sanitising process where we use chemicals to clean all the commonly-touched areas by passengers."
