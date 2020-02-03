UK & EU: a bumpy relationship from the start

Britain and Europe - it has been a rocky relationship marked by enthusiasm, sarcasm and scepticism. But let's turn back the clock to a time when a British prime minister actually led the charge for a European community of nations. We break down the relationship breakdown in three minutes.
UK & EU: a bumpy relationship from the startComments
