Watch again: Trump and Netanyahu unveil Middle East peace plan

Donald Trump has unveiled his long-awaited Middle East peace plan alongside Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

What did Trump have to say?

"Today, Israel takes a big step forward to peace," Trump began. "Young people across the Middle East are ready for a more peaceful future."

"I was not elected to do small things or shy away from big problems. It's been a long and arduous process to arrive at this moment."

Trump says his proposal was "fundamentally different" from other peace plans and the "most detailed" yet.

But one Palestinian MP told Euronews the plan was an Israeli one in an American envelope.

"I want this deal to be a great deal for the Palestinians," continued Trump, saying it was a great opportunity for Palestine to have a state of its own.

"It could be the last opportunity," he added.

What did Netanyahu have to say?

Netanyahu asked why previous peace plans had failed.

"They failed because they did not strike the right balance between preserving Israeli security and the possibility of self-determination for the Palestinians," he said.

Other plans, unlike this one, had tried to get Israel to withdraw from the Jordan Valley, Netanyahu added.

"You have been the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House," said Netanyahu to strong applause.

What does the plan envisage?