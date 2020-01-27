Slovenian Prime Minister Marjan Šarec announced his resignation on Monday and called for new elections as the country's coalition struggles with political deadlock.

He said his minority government could not push through important legislation.

The announcement came moments after his finance minister, Andrej Bertoncelj, also quit.

"I have acted professionally and transparently all the time, striving for measures to increase the well-being of all generations of our people and medium-term financial sustainability," Šarec told local TV channel RTV Slovenija.

“With this coalition, this situation in parliament, I cannot fulfill the expectations of the people. I would be able to fulfill them after an election,” Šarec said.

Slovenian President Borut Pahor needs now to start consultations with the various parties represented in parliament to see if one of them is in a position to form a new coalition.

Šarec began his career as a comedian and satirist before entering politics. He formed a liberal coalition, sidelining a right-wing party that won most votes in a parliamentary election in June 2018.