'Death Valley in T.V.': Trump complains about his trial defense team starting Saturday

President Donald Trump on Friday slammed Democratic House impeachment managers for perpetrating "lies, fraud and deception" and complained that his own legal defense team would have to start their arguments on Saturday — what the president said is called "Death Valley in T.V."

"After having been treated unbelievably unfairly in the House, and then having to endure hour after hour of lies, fraud & deception by Shifty Schiff, Cryin' Chuck Schumer & their crew, looks like my lawyers will be forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in T.V.," tweeted Trump, a former reality television star known widely for being especially cognizant of how things play on television.

Under rules for the trial reached by the Senate earlier this week, the House impeachment managers were awarded 24 hours over three days to make their arguments to remove the president from office on charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress. Attorneys for the White House were likewise given 24 hours over three days to state their case for acquittal.

House case managers began their case on Wednesday and are wrapping up on Friday, meaning the attorneys for the White House are expected to begin their arguments Saturday.

Republican senators told NBC News there are ongoing discussions aboutwhether Saturday's session may start and end earlier in the day. Arguments had, for the first three days, begun at 1:00 p.m. ET

Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow, however, said Thursday that the president's legal team is prepared for anything.

"The senators are saying that they have the rules. Our job is to play by the rules they set," Sekulow said.