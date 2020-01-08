Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin are meeting in Istanbul today to inaugurate the joint pipeline project: TurkStream.

Several other heads of state are expected to attend as well, such as Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Bulgaria's Minister-President Boyko Borissov.

The new pipeline is a huge victory in terms of energy politics for both Turkey and Russia. It starts from a compressor station near Anapa in Russia, crosses the Black Sea and resurfaces in Kıyıköy, north-west of Istanbul.

TurkStream replaced the South Stream project, which was cancelled in 2014.

Aside from the inauguration celebrations, Putin and Erdogan are also expected to hold talks about their countries' activities in Syria and Libya.