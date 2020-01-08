BREAKING NEWS

Turkey

Putin and Erdogan meet in Istanbul for TurkStream inauguration

 Comments
By Euronews with AP
The symbolic joint that was laid down in the Black Sea at the border of Russian and Turkish Exclusive Economic Zones.
The symbolic joint that was laid down in the Black Sea at the border of Russian and Turkish Exclusive Economic Zones. -
Copyright
Foto courtesy of TurkStream
Text size Aa Aa

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin are meeting in Istanbul today to inaugurate the joint pipeline project: TurkStream.

Several other heads of state are expected to attend as well, such as Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Bulgaria's Minister-President Boyko Borissov.

The new pipeline is a huge victory in terms of energy politics for both Turkey and Russia. It starts from a compressor station near Anapa in Russia, crosses the Black Sea and resurfaces in Kıyıköy, north-west of Istanbul.

TurkStream replaced the South Stream project, which was cancelled in 2014.

Aside from the inauguration celebrations, Putin and Erdogan are also expected to hold talks about their countries' activities in Syria and Libya.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.