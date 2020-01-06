The entrepreneur backing bone replacement technology FlexiOss believes it has strong potential in markets where animal-derived products in medicine are a sensitive issue.

Euronews discussed the growth opportunities for FlexiOss with Maciej Maniecki from Medical Inventi at his office in Lublin, eastern Poland.

"This is a great discovery by our scientists: the use of Curdlan - a sugar, not a protein - means that neither animal nor human protein are used," he stresses.

"This is important for two reasons: first of all, it reduces the risk of rejection and toxicity, but of course it also has a cultural or religious dimension and this should open Arabic markets for us."

"After entering the European market we will be focusing on the Arab market as the second step. We have already carried out a preliminary study and we have a lot of interest in this market," he adds.

The outlook is bright for the FlexiOss technology once it receives the CE certification mark. "The orthobiology market is estimated to be worth around 2 trillion euros. Part of this is our target market, in particular the market for long bones like the femur," explains Maniecki.

"However, we would also like to look for other applications, such as dental surgery, in veterinary medicine, in osteoporosis, osteotomy as well as bone cancer," he concludes.