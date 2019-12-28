Tom Hanks receives honorary Greek citizenship

Tom Hanks can now add Greek citizenship to his list of accolades and awards.

President Prokopis Pavlopoulos signed an honorary naturalization order allowing the actor to claim citizenship, his office told The Associated Press on Friday.

Hanks' wife, actress and producer Rita Wilson, is of Greek and Bulgarian ancestry and the couple often spend their summer vacations on the Greek island of Antiparos. They've also produced a number of films in the country.

Wilson and Hanks produced the 2002 comedic hit "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" and its sequel that was released in 2016. Hanks was also the executive producer of the 2008 musical "Mamma Mia!" and the 2009 comedy "My Life in Ruins."

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2" New York Premiere in March 2016. Theo Wargo

Under Greek law, honorary naturalization may be granted to people "who have provided exceptional services to the country or whose naturalization serves the public interest."

Hanks is also due to receive one of the highest honors at the Golden Globes next month with the Cecil B. DeMille Award, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced. Hanks already has won four Golden Globes and received a lifetime achievement award by the American Film Institute in 2009.

His latest film, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, about beloved children's television host Fred Rogers, opened last month.